Childpreneur Academy And Babington Education Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Financial Literacy Education In The Greater Bay Area

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Childpreneur Academy and Babington Education Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Literacy Education in the Greater Bay Area" data-link=" Academy and Babington Education Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Financial Literacy Education in the Greater Bay Area" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2024 - Childpreneur Academy (Know Yourself Childpreneur Academy Limited) and Babington Education (Babington Education Organisation Limited) today announced a strategic partnership to jointly expand their financial literacy education and training business in the Greater Bay Area.







(Left) William Tse W.L., Corporate Consultant, Childpreneur Academy, (Middle) Sophia Man, Founder, Childpreneur Academy, (Right) Clifford Wan, Founder, Babington Education

Childpreneur Academy, the Hong Kong-based financial education institute officially authorized by BCBS Brian Children's Business School of Taiwan, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Babington Education, a leading English education provider. The two organizations will leverage their combined resources to drive the widespread adoption of financial literacy education.

'We believe that the 'learn through play' approach can help students master practical skills and build lasting memories,' said Sophia Man, Founder of Childpreneur Academy. 'Our iMONEY financial literacy curriculum, recognized by Taiwan authorities and financial institutions, has trained over 100,000 students in the past decade.'

Childpreneur Academy's award-winning financial literacy board game system will be integrated into Babington Education's course offerings. This collaboration aims to instill the right financial values in children from an early age, establishing a solid foundation before they are exposed to investment tools.

'We are excited to work with Childpreneur Academy to bring their proven financial literacy education model to the Greater Bay Area,' said Clifford Wan, Founder of Babington Education. 'By combining our resources and expertise, we are confident in our ability to make financial education accessible to a wider audience.'

The strategic partnership between Childpreneur Academy and Babington Education marks a significant step forward in promoting financial literacy among children and young adults in the region. Through engaging game-based learning and coaching-style guidance, the joint initiative will empower individuals of all ages to develop sound financial habits and decision-making skills.

Hashtag: #ChildpreneurAcademy #BabingtonEducation



















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Know Yourself Childpreneur Academy