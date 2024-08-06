Rivermeadow Launches Workload Mobility Platform Availability In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow, a leader in cloud migration and workload mobility, announced today that its Workload Mobility (WMP), an innovative solution offering ultimate flexibility and simplicity for performing mass migrations to Web Services (AWS), ensuring seamless transitions from on-premises or other cloud environments to Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform (WMP) enables customers to migrate, modernize, and optimize workloads with unprecedented speed and efficiency. With RiverMeadow WMP, customers can start migrating to AWS in as little as 15 minutes. Key features of RiverMeadow's WMP include:

Workload Mobility:



Migrate, optimize, and modernize workloads to public and private clouds quickly and safely at scale.

Migrate from on-prem to on-prem, on-prem to cloud, cloud to cloud, or cloud to on-prem based on use case needs in a single pane of glass (P2V, V2V, V2C, C2C, C2V).

VM-based (agent-less) and OS-based (lightweight agent) migration methods.

Flexibility in deployment models – RiverMeadow SaaS or RiverMeadow Private Deployment (deployed behind the customer's firewall). RiverMeadow can provide partners a white-labeled experience. Transition from deployment to discovery to migrations in 15 minutes.

Workload Optimization:

Optimize workloads as part of migration, including capabilities such as real-time compute rightsizing (performance graphing and metrics), storage rightsizing to reduce OPEX, applying OS hardening configurations based on industry standards, and applying custom automation scripts to configure management stacks for faster transitions to Day 2.

Workload Modernization:



Migrate and modernize workloads at scale to reduce technical debt, mitigate ESU/EUS payments, and extend operating system and application lifecycles.

Migrate and modernize legacy Windows Server and Linux distributions onto modern, supported versions, including Amazon Linux. Migrate and modernize legacy MSSQL (Instances, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS) versions onto modern, supported versions.

AWS customers will now have access to RiverMeadow's WMP directly within AWS Marketplace. The WMP platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of their migration needs within their AWS Marketplace account.

"Being in AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone for RiverMeadow," said Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow. "This development not only simplifies the procurement process for our customers but also demonstrates our commitment to providing flexible and cost-effective cloud migration solutions. We look forward to leveraging AWS Marketplace to offer our innovative features to a broader audience."

RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on RiverMeadow and its WMP, please visit AWS Marketplace listing .

About RiverMeadow Software Inc.

RiverMeadow offers a market-leading Workload Mobility Platform and Services that allow businesses to migrate and optimize workloads with unprecedented scale, speed, and certainty. Talk to a RiverMeadow Expert Today, and let us help you move your workloads in minutes, not days, weeks, or even years.

Media Contact:

Jill Hourani

VP of Marketing

RiverMeadow

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 650-269-3782

