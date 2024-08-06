Inspire Investing Ranked Among America's Top Rias For 2024 By Financial Advisor Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is the eighth year in a row Advisor Magazine has named Inspire as one of America's Top RIAs

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of faith-based

ETFs (as of 6/30/24),

has been ranked as one of

America's Top RIAs for 2024

by Financial Advisor Magazine. Inspire came in at #171 out of 431 firms and grew total assets under management (AUM) by 26.12% during the calendar year 2023. FA Magazine has recognized Inspire eight times since 2017, making the Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms list three times in a row.

"Eight years on FA Mag's Top RIA list is evidence of God's tremendous blessing on our firm and the growing movement of faith-based investing," says Inspire President and CEO, Robert Netzly. "There is enormous potential in the faith-based market and as awareness of this potential grows, we believe Inspire will continue to grow."

FA Mag RIA Survey and Ranking Report

The Financial Advisor Magazine ranking is compiled by an annual survey that ranks independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC with more than $500 million in assets under management (AUM) based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year. The report is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth.

Financial Advisor Magazine is a major publication for financial professionals that aims to deliver essential market information and strategies to help advisors better serve their clients and grow their firms.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score TM, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. Inspire has also been recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies " 2021 and 2022 report and made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America four years running.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire completed a 3-year village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to transform the lives of those living in that impoverished community. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, a clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functional medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit .

Visit to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

SOURCE Inspire Investing