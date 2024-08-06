Oneconnect To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect financial technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638) ("OneConnect" or the "Company"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release the quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and its publication before U.S. markets open on Friday, August 16, 2024. A conference call will follow on the same day.
Date/Time
Friday, August 16, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., U.S. Eastern time
Friday, August 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Hong Kong time
Participant Online Registration Link:
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern time or at 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong time on the same day. For participants who wish to join the conference, please complete the online registration using the link provided above at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, the participants will receive an email reminder providing the live webcast link as well as the conference call access information including dial-in numbers, an access code and a PIN. For participants who wish to raise queries during the conference, please use the dial-in numbers provided in the email reminder.
The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect's investor relations website at
Investor Relations:
OCFT IR Team
[email protected]
Media Relations:
OCFT PR Team
[email protected]
SOURCE OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.
