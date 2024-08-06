Tennessee Association Of Dance Names Lee Rennick As New Executive Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Association of Dance (TAD) has named

Lee Rennick

as their new executive director. Nonprofit TAD is a 501(c)3 service organization operating as the lead advocacy, education, leadership and policy arm for dance and its constituencies in the state of Tennessee.

Tennessee Dance Association's New Executive Director, Lee Rennick

Continue Reading

As TAD executive director, Rennick will be responsible for strategic planning, programming, development, sustainability, marketing, and advocacy as the organization prepares for the future. Rennick's background as an executive director and marketing executive -- combined with her deep passion for promoting community-based arts programs -- will help to further advance the mission of TAD, which celebrated its 50th anniversary during the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lee as our new executive director," said Marcellus Harper, Tennessee Association of Dance President. "She has an extensive background managing and marketing arts and education organizations, enthusiasm, great strategic planning skills and a new perspective."

"I love making connections between groups, and I am particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the diverse network of dance studio members, choreographers, professional dance companies, dance education programs in higher education and community and business partners to develop an organization that is meaningful and integral to the success of the dance community in Tennessee in the coming years," said Rennick.

Rennick's previous roles include serving as the executive director for the Business Education Partnership of Rutherford County, marketing director for The Daily News Journal and vice president of marketing for Barker+Christol Agency. She has served on the boards of many arts organizations and is a founding member of the Boro Art Crawl, as well the Rutherford Arts Alliance. Rennick earned her marketing degree from the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business.

For more information on TAD and Ms. Rennick, please visit tennesseedance .

SOURCE Tennessee Association of Dance