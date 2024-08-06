Ultrasonic Skin Care Device Market Poised For Remarkable Growth: Projected To Reach US$ 935.6 Million By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ultrasonic Skin Care Device Market

Influencer Marketing and Social Playing Crucial Role in Attracting Consumers to Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study by Fact, global sales of ultrasonic skin care devices are estimated to reach US$ 577.6 million in 2024 and are analyzed to increase at a steady 4.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Primary reason behind the rising sales of ultrasonic skin care devices is that most companies are using social media and beauty influencers to promote their products. Through sponsored articles, reviews, and demos, these companies effectively promote the features and advantages of ultrasonic skin care products and highlight how they improve skin health.Additionally, social media platforms offer manufacturers a direct channel of contact for interacting with potential customers, answering questions, and receiving feedback, all of which contribute to a greater online presence and consequently to market growth.Request Your Sample Report Now!South Korea's beauty culture, which values flawless, youthful skin, is well-known across the world. The cultural emphasis on skincare is driving up the usage of ultrasonic skin care equipment in South Korea, especially in residential settings, as people strive to meet beauty standards characterized by a bright, flawless complexion and a youthful appearance. As a result, there are a lot of prospects for ultrasonic skin care device manufacturers to expand their presence in South Korea.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global ultrasonic skin care device market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 935.6 million by 2034. The East Asia market is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 416 million by the end of 2034.North America is poised to account for 16.7% of the global market share in 2024. Sales of ultrasonic skin care devices in China are evaluated to rise at 6.8% CAGR through 2034.The market in the United States is forecasted to reach US$ 110 million by the end of 2034. Sales of hand-held devices are forecasted to reach US$ 450.4 million by the end of 2034.Based on end user, home care settings are expected to account for 98.8% of the global market share in 2024 from the application of ultrasonic skin care devices in skin rejuvenation is analyzed to reach US$ 373.6 million by 2034.“Ultrasonic skin care devices are becoming increasingly popular as at-home beauty solutions are gaining traction, especially among customers who want salon-quality results without having to go far,” says a Fact analystKey Companies Profiled:Shenzhen Leaflife Technology Co., Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; IONTO Health & Beauty GmbH; Adore Cosmetics; Asterasys Co. Ltd.; Home Skinovations Ltd.; Iskra Medical d.o.o; Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. kGaA; Bomtech Electronic Co., Ltd.; Home Skinovations Ltd.; L'Oreal SA.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Preference for Hand-Held Devices Increasing Due to Their Compact Size and Ease of Use:More people prefer hand-held devices because of their portability, effectiveness, and simplicity of use while treating various skin care concerns. Because they give customers the flexibility to apply skincare products whenever it is convenient for them, whether at home or on the go, the demand for hand-held devices is rising.Because of their compact size and portable designs, they also offer the benefit of being travel-friendly, which draws in a wider audience. Customers searching for effective and efficient skincare solutions are increasingly using portable devices because of their versatility, ease of use, and concentrated application.Competitive Landscape:Influencer marketing is a tactic used by major participants in the ultrasonic skin care device market to advertise their goods. These businesses are using well-known beauty influencers to spread the word about the benefits of their products to a wider audience. Through sponsored articles and reviews, they effectively promote the qualities and advantages of ultrasonic skin care products and show how they can improve skin health.Manufacturers may now communicate directly with potential customers, answer questions, and receive comments via social media platforms, all of which help them become more visible in the market.To enhance the identification of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in Europe, Clarius Mobile Health and ThinkSono developed a new AI-guided ultrasound equipment in April 2024.L'Oréal declared in 2020 that it would expand its skincare device portfolio by launching the AI-powered device Perso globally.Scottish skin tech startup Cutitronics expanded its operations throughout Europe in 2020, just before making its formal debut, partnering with some of the leading skincare brands in the continent.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ultrasonic skin care device market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (ultherapy, table-top devices, hand-held devices), application (skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, body contouring), and end user (hospitals, aesthetic clinics, spas & salons, home care settings), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Skincare Devices Market - valued at US$ 12 Billion in 2021, and are expected to gather momentum, reaching US$ 14 Billion by the end of 2022. Furthermore, the market is forecast to expand 3.1x to be valued at US$ 43.48 Billion in 2032.Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market - is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.9% and reach in an industry size of US$ 4.93 billion by 2033-end.Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 