Global Collaboration Opportunities For Educators: Unveiling The Future Of Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join our virtual global education conference.

TakingITGlobal, the Charter for Compassion, and Actionable Innovations Global invite educators to participate in global collaboration opportunities.

NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Collaboration Opportunities for Educators: Unveiling the Future of EducationJoin the Movement for Innovative Education and Sustainable DevelopmentEducators, administrators, and educational enthusiasts worldwide are invited to participate in a series of transformative global collaboration opportunities organized by TakingITGlobal , the Charter for Compassion , and Actionable Innovations Global. These initiatives aim to advance sustainable development, global citizenship, and innovative educational practices through virtual events and ongoing projects.1. Global Learning for an Open World (GLOW ) ConferenceDates: November 20-21, 2024 Time: 9 AM CST to 9 PM CSTKeynote Speakers: Dr. Chris Dede and colleagues from the Silver Lining for Learning podcastFormerly known as the Global Education Conference, the GLOW Conference is a premier virtual event dedicated to advancing sustainable development through innovative education. Participants will engage in dynamic discussions and workshops on key themes such as Youth Voice, Global Competence, Intercultural Communication, and Experiential Education.Goals:Global Community Building: Unite educators worldwide to foster innovative educational practices and global citizenship.Professional Learning: Provide high-quality, accessible professional development that encourages creativity and collaborative innovation.Showcase Best Practices: Highlight cutting-edge practices in experiential and global learning.Open Dialogue: Facilitate discussions on methodologies, goals, and theories related to global learning.Network Creation: Connect educators with like-minded peers and organizations for ongoing collaboration.Sponsorship Opportunities: Supporting GLOW offers unparalleled visibility and recognition within an international community of educators, thought leaders, and changemakers. Sponsorship benefits include complimentary admissions, featured sessions, and more.2. Future Friendly Schools (FFS)An initiative by TakingITGlobal, FFS aims to transform education for the 21st century by promoting sustainability, equity, and global citizenship. Schools in the FFS network integrate environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and intercultural understanding into their curricula.3. #Commit2Act InitiativeThis initiative encourages individuals to take concrete steps toward sustainability and social justice. The free #Commit2Act app helps track progress on global challenges, with lesson plans available for six key actions.4. Charter for Compassion InitiativesEdNet Forum Monthly Speaker Series: Featuring Dr. Kaylah Holland on September 12th.Artistic Bridges Global Art Project: Promoting global artistic expression and collaboration.Charter for Compassion Youth Conference: Designed for secondary and university students.About TakingITGlobal: TakingITGlobal empowers youth to understand and act on local and global challenges. TIG programs facilitate intercultural dialogue, support micro-actions, and enhance social innovation through professional learning experiences and resources.About Actionable Innovations Global: A professional learning community connecting educators worldwide, Actionable Innovations Global supports global citizenship education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals through innovative teaching strategies and emerging technologies.About the Charter for Compassion: The Charter works to bring to life the principles articulated in the Charter for Compassion document through concrete, practical action in a myriad of sectors, including education, healthcare, business, and the environment. The Charter emphasizes the importance of compassion in daily life and policy, striving to create a just economy and a peaceful global community. Their education initiatives foster a compassionate approach to learning and collaboration among students and educators worldwide.

Lucy Gray

Actionable Innovations Global

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other