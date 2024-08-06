Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board Upgrades Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The system will facilitate more strategic asset management, with features like automated scheduling and real-time mobile updates, enhancing efficiency.

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB), grappling with a legacy system that lacked live data access and robust GIS integration, recognized the need for a comprehensive upgrade to enhance its asset management capabilities. In pursuit of a more integrated, efficient system, MPRB selected OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's parks.As a renowned urban park system spanning 6,266 acres of parkland and water, MPRB was dealing with a legacy system that made asset tracking cumbersome and time-consuming, often leading to data challenges and operational inefficiencies. The Board was looking for a platform that could provide a single source of truth for all asset data, enhance visibility across departments, and streamline reporting mechanisms. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was chosen for its ability to offer a powerful, user-friendly interface and for its robust integration with existing GIS technology, enabling better planning and management of the city's valued park assets.With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, MPRB is poised to transform how it manages its parks for its nearly 30 million annual visitors. This system will facilitate more strategic asset management and maintenance, with features like automated scheduling and real-time mobile updates for field staff, reducing manual data entry and enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, the new software will provide detailed analytics and reporting tools, enabling MPRB to make data-driven decisions that will improve long-term sustainability and resource allocation across Minneapolis' parks.MPRB joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

