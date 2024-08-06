Eastham, MA Energizes Permit And Licensing Processes With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing challenges such as a lack of an portal and difficulty in reporting, the Town of Eastham, MA sought a modern solution to streamline its permit and licensing processes. After thorough consideration, Eastham selected OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Located on Cape Cod, Eastham is dedicated to enhancing its community services under the leadership of its Town Administrator. The Town struggled with limited user functionality and manual double entry, which hindered efficiency. In its search for a new system, Eastham prioritized features like automated workflows and online processes for residents. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its robust GIS integrations and mobile functionalities.By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Eastham can anticipate significant improvements in its operations. The Town can expect to see enhanced reporting capabilities and automated workflows, reducing administrative burdens. Additionally, the user-friendly online process will facilitate easier interactions for residents, and GIS integrations will provide valuable spatial data insights, further optimizing management strategies.Eastham joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

