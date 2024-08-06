Prevalon Energy Achieves IEC 62443-5-1 Certification For EMS Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prevalon achieves IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two certification, demonstrating adherence to rigorous cybersecurity standards.

- Tom CornellHEATHROW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prevalon LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture at the forefront of innovation in the energy storage sector, proudly announces the attainment of the IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two cybersecurity certification for its advanced EMS energy management software . This certification, awarded on June 11, 2024, underscores Prevalon's steadfast dedication to implementing robust cybersecurity measures in the energy storage sector.The IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two certification signifies that Prevalon Energy has met stringent criteria for cybersecurity, including comprehensive security management programs, network segmentation, and rigorous access control measures. This achievement is a testament to Prevalon's commitment to safeguarding its EMS platform, which enables remote monitoring and real-time diagnostics of power generation assets to mitigate grid disruptions.The certification process, conducted by a leading authority in automation cybersecurity, included thorough assessments of engineering procedures, documentation reviews, and rigorous product design validation tests. This rigorous evaluation ensures that Prevalon's cybersecurity practices adhere to global standards, enhancing both the Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL) and Product Production Cycle (PPC)."Our attainment of the IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two certification underscores our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity," stated Tom Cornell, President & CEO of Prevalon Energy. "This achievement reinforces our customers' confidence in the security and reliability of our EMS platform as we continue to innovate and deliver value."Prevalon Energy remains dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions while prioritizing the highest standards of cybersecurity. This certification not only validates Prevalon's cybersecurity capabilities but also highlights its leadership in delivering secure, reliable, and efficient energy management solutions to its customers and partners.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy and follow us on LinkedIn .

