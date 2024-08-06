Rock Smart Realty Revolutionizes Real Estate With 2% Commission & Live Online Bidding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unveiling a Unique Strategy: The Fusion of Live Auctions and MLS Marketing Methods at 2% Total Commission

PHILDELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rock Smart Realty proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking real estate service platform, moversnshakers. This cutting-edge integrates MLS distribution and Rock Smart's exceptional marketing with advanced auction to offer a comprehensive and versatile property sales strategy. By combining seamless MLS exposure with secure bidding processes, moversnshakers ensures transparent and efficient transactions for all parties involved.Launching in September, moversnshakers empowers buyers and sellers with 100% transparency, fostering direct connections and leveraging modern technology while maintaining a personal touch. The platform allows for seamless communication, inspection coordination, and document review. Sellers can easily schedule open houses and share details with potential buyers, who can view properties and ask questions directly through the platform. This ensures that all parties have access to essential information, empowering them to make informed decisions and feel in control of their transactions."Our new platform revolutionizes the real estate market by offering a level playing field for all approved bidders, who can bid anonymously," said R J Timlin, Managing Partner of Rock Smart Realty. "With a 2% total commission, either paid by the seller or split evenly, we ensure a fair and cost-effective process for everyone involved. We combine two major marketing platforms, typically reserved for the rich and famous, and make them accessible to hard-working Main Street America."This cost-effective approach appeals to potential buyers and sellers, reassuring them of Rock Smart Realty's commitment to fairness and value. The 2% commission aligns with the company's belief that real estate transactions are evolving, with agents taking on the role of transaction coordinators to reduce costs for sellers and buyers. Rock Smart Realty is at the forefront of this evolution, leading the way with its innovative platform and unwavering commitment to transparency and efficiency.The combination of proven MLS sales methods and online real estate auctions maximizes the potential for quicker sales, higher prices, and greater satisfaction for sellers. Buyers benefit from multiple avenues to find their ideal property, embracing the strengths of both platforms to ensure every opportunity to achieve the best sale price.Technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving buyer preferences The surge in luxury real estate auctions and online bidding is undeniable. The National Association of Realtors reports that the real estate auction market has skyrocketed to over $65 billion in sales. Furthermore, they predict that one in three homes will be sold through online bidding in the coming years."By staying informed and adopting modern marketing strategies, sellers can successfully navigate the changing landscape and achieve their real estate goals," Timlin added. "Our platform represents the future of real estate, where transparency and efficiency meet human interaction. Consistency is key. For home buyers, some in shock with new rules putting them on the hook to compensate their agent, we offer a single-page, non-exclusive agency agreement with a flat $4,995 agency fee bonus if sellers provide compensation, and all monies over are given to buyers as actual cash rebates, including for new construction."Rock Smart Realty's innovative approach comes at a pivotal time when the real estate commission structure is under scrutiny. Recent legal actions against the National Association of Realtors and various large corporate franchises have highlighted the need for change, where sellers are no longer required to pay buyers' agent commissions, whose job is to negotiate against the seller. Real estate is the only profession where consumers are not given an itemized invoice for services rendered.Rock Smart Realty's 2% total commission, actual cash rebates, and premium model offer a timely and attractive option for today's real estate market. For more information about Rock Smart Realty and its revolutionary real estate services, visitAbout Rock Smart RealtyRock Smart Realty is a leading real estate company dedicated to innovation, transparency, and efficiency in property transactions. By integrating traditional MLS marketing methods with advanced online auction technology, Rock Smart Realty provides a comprehensive platform for buyers and sellers to engage in transparent and cost-effective real estate transactions.

