Whale Series By Zhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, And Ziyang Qi Wins Gold In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

Innovative Knife Set Featuring Pioneering Antibacterial and Antirust Earns Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Whale Series by Zhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, and Ziyang Qi as the recipient of the Golden A' Kitchenware and Horeca Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Whale Series Antibacterial Antirust Knife Set within the competitive kitchenware industry.The Whale Series Knife Set aligns perfectly with the current demand for hygienic and durable kitchenware in the post-pandemic era. By incorporating advanced antibacterial and antirust technologies, this innovative design addresses the practical needs of modern consumers while setting new standards for the industry. The recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards underscores the relevance and value of this groundbreaking design.What sets the Whale Series apart is its seamless blend of functionality, aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology. The knives feature a pioneering OPD antibacterial layer and BO oxidation antirust coating, ensuring superior hygiene and durability. The ergonomic handle design, coupled with the sleek whale-inspired aesthetics, offers a comfortable and visually appealing user experience. The detachable knife holder adds convenience and ease of maintenance, making the Whale Series a standout in the market.The Golden A' Kitchenware and Horeca Award serves as a testament to the exceptional design capabilities of Zhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, and Ziyang Qi. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design, driving innovation and setting new benchmarks within the industry. The award not only validates the excellence of the Whale Series but also motivates the designers to explore further avenues for creating user-centric, technologically advanced kitchenware solutions.Team MembersThe Whale Series was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Zhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, and Ziyang Qi were the lead designers, while Jie Liu provided valuable support throughout the design process.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, and Ziyang QiZhiyuan Zhao, Guanhong Zhou, and Ziyang Qi are accomplished designers from China. They are part of the design team at Shenzhen OOU Smart Healthy Home Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to creating innovative and health-focused kitchenware products. Their expertise and commitment to pushing the boundaries of design have earned them recognition in the industry.About Shenzhen OOU Smart Healthy Home Co., Ltd.Founded in 2013, Shenzhen OOU Smart Healthy Home Co., Ltd. (OOU) is a leading company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of scientific and healthy home products. With a focus on kitchenware, including knives, cutting boards, pots, and pans, OOU has obtained over 180 patents for its self-developed product technologies. The company has a global presence, with products sold in over 70 countries and regions, catering to more than 30 million consumers worldwide. OOU's core mission is to provide healthier lives for consumers through the power of technology, delivering antibacterial, intelligent, and health-focused kitchenware solutions.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards , these designs are noted for their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to acknowledge and promote superior products and projects that advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology, ultimately contributing to the betterment of society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Kitchenware and Horeca Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that recognizes outstanding kitchenware designs from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the award celebrates creativity, innovation, and the potential to shape future trends in the kitchenware industry. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain global recognition and the opportunity to showcase their design excellence on an international platform. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

