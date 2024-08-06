Russia May Have Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles To Attack Kyiv - KCMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ballistic missiles used by Russian to attack Kyiv on 5 August could have been of Russian or North Korean manufacture.

The spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Mykhailo Shamanov, said this on the air of the national telethon "United News", Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, on 5 August, at about 11 pm, the enemy launched a missile attack in the direction of Kyiv and the region. According to the Air Force, it was four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, or KM-23, a North Korean missile. The missiles were launched from the Voronezh region," Shamanov said.

According to him, later the Russian invaders tried to attack the Kyiv region with Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Shamanov also noted that as of the morning of 6 August, there was no information on casualties.

As reported, on the night of 6 July, the Air Defence Forces destroyed four Russian missiles and 15 of 16 Shahed attack drones.