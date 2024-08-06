Notice On Concluded Lease Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Orkela," entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer ), whose securities (the Bonds ) are listed and admitted to trading on the List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (the Prospectus ).

The Issuer would like to inform you that the lease agreement with Reitan Convenience Lithuania, UAB (legal entity code 123640551, registered address at Laisvės pr. 58A, LT-05120 Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania) was concluded and entered into force. Under this lease agreement Reitan Convenience Lithuania, UAB leased 597 sq.m office space at the building complex developed at Vasario 16 str. 1, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

