Thrive Aviation Elevates To WYVERN Wingman PRO!

Wingman PRO validates organizational safety culture utilizing the most advanced safety culture evaluation tools recognized by safety experts and regulatory bodies worldwide. A safety benchmark set above WYVERN's flagship Wingman program, Wingman PRO is THE aviation industry's highest safety standard.



Thrive Aviation achieves prestigious WYVERN Wingman PRO, this puts Thrive Aviation among an elite group of private jet operators globally.

This comes off the heels of Thrive Aviation accomplishing ARG/US Platinum Elite in June, the highest tier of safety certification awarded by ARGUS International.

Having both ARG/US Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman Pro places Thrive Aviation among an elite group of aviation operators, as only two other operators globally have achieved both safety certifications.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved the WYVERN Wingman Pro Certification through the WYVERN Flight Leader Program," said Rickey Oswald, Chief Operating Officer of Thrive Aviation. "We are proud to offer our clients and aircraft owners a system of operations built on prestige and operational excellence. Owners and clients alike can have complete confidence in our ability to provide safe, reliable, and exceptional aviation services. At Thrive Aviation, Safety is a key foundational value, and this certification is a testament to our dedicated and relentless efforts toward the safest operations."

WYVERN Wingman PRO is issued when an already established Wingman operator demonstrates effectiveness in all areas of SMS, excellence in addressing Human Factors and Organizational Safety Culture, and continuous conformity to international standards by an internal audit program.



"We congratulate Thrive Aviation for attaining Wingman PRO certification, by demonstrating their effective safety management system and excellence in managing operations and aircraft maintenance. Wingman PRO Operators stand out from their peers and allow WYVERN to assess their conformity to best practices and continually monitor their information related to safety,"

says Andrew Day, WYVERN's Senior Vice President, Operations.

About Thrive Aviation





Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

Learn more at:

Contact: [email protected]



About WYVERN



WYVERN is a globally recognized leader in aviation safety, providing unparalleled education, training, consulting, auditing, and safety intelligence solutions. With a mission to elevate aviation safety worldwide, WYVERN empowers aviation stakeholders to make informed decisions and manage risks effectively. WYVERN was founded in 1991 by a group of safety-focused professionals who created The Wingman Standard for rigorously vetting air charter operators and became the world's first business aviation audit company. WYVERN works relentlessly every day to lead and support the highest safety standards to ensure safe air transportation and provides objective information and data to vet charter flights and operations.



As a globally recognized ISO-9001 certified service provider, WYVERN offers world-class coaching, auditing, consulting, SMS software, and ACES safety intelligence database that links safety-focused operators and brokers.



WYVERN's diverse customer base includes Charter Jet operators, Charter Helicopter operators, UAS operators, Corporate Flight Departments, Aerospace and Defense Manufacturers, Charter Brokers, MROs, and FBOs, all of whom benefit from our comprehensive aviation safety solutions.



The WYVERN Team's core values are Professionalism, Innovation, and Relationships.



Contact us today to Fly with WYVERN!



Learn more about WYVERN LTD here.



Learn more about WYVERN's Flight Leader Program here.



Watch our short video on WYVERN Wingman here.