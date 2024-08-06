Canaan Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN ) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. opens on August 15, 2024.

The Company's management team will hold a call at 8:00 A.M. on August 15, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. on the same day, Singapore Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:













Canaan Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:





All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Investors may submit questions to the Company via [email protected] up to 24 hours before the start of the conference call. The Company's management team will answer a selection of the submitted questions during the Q&A session of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" canaan-creativ .

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013,

Canaan Inc.

(NASDAQ: CAN ), is a technology company focusing on

ASIC

high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the

ASIC

field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating

ASIC

technology in

bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. To learn more about Canaan, please visit

.

