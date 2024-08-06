MAXHUB Offers Its Tech For Sports In Collaboration With World-Renowned RCD Espanyol

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through innovation in industry-leading solutions including Microsoft Teams Rooms, MAXHUB's partnership with historic club envisions a future where will enable sporting excellence.

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, the exclusive official supplier of interactive flat panels for RCD Espanyol, is dedicated to promoting sports development by providing advanced integrated communication and display solutions that elevate athletic performance. Industry-leading solutions such as interactive flat panels, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and smart displays are now featured in the facilities of RCD Espanyol, the historic football club based in Barcelona that competes in Spain's top league, La Liga. This initiative is part of MAXHUB's vision to foster genuine connections worldwide through technology, transcending communication barriers to cultivate inspiration and growth.

The coaches at RCD Espanyol utilize MAXHUB interactive displays in the locker room to convey knowledge to the players (PRNewsfoto/MAXHUB)

As part of this partnership, RCD Espanyol's facilities are now equipped with MAXHUB collaboration and display technology. This includes the MAXHUB 86-inch IFP C-series interactive display in the training space, the MAXHUB XT Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms for hybrid meetings, and the CMA series commercial display along with LED solution for the press room and meeting room, just to name a few. These solutions give coaches, management, and other staff the tools needed to communicate effectively, helping to fulfil the aspirations of players at every level at RCD Espanyol.

MAXHUB 86" IFP C-series – RCD Espanyol Locker Room

The MAXHUB 86-inch interactive display's excellent audio-visual performance, as well as its high precision touch capability, make it perfect for the locker room, where coaches convey important tactical knowledge to players. Effective communication is vital and can make a huge difference in the competitive top-flight football league.

Key Features:

Easy deployment: With an all-in-one design on a mobile stand, this interactive display can be moved anywhere in the locker room as long as it's powered.

Excellent display for large groups: The 86-inch anti-glare display with wide viewing angles allows up to 30 players to see the screen clearly. Powerful speakers ensure everyone can hear the presentation even in a noisy locker room.

Ease of use: The high-precision IR touch system makes writing on the screen seamless for coaches to show player positions or review matches. Even players with no prior experience can use the same writing pen to highlight their comments. Actions like forward, rewind, and zoom are smooth, thanks to the responsive touch panel and powerful processor, keeping the focus on coaching.

MAXHUB XT Series for Microsoft Teams Rooms – RCD Espanyol Meeting Rooms

Aside from face-to-face interactions with players at the training ground, coaches regularly need to conduct virtual meetings with other coaches, scouts, players who are abroad, and so on. This is when the MAXHUB Microsoft Teams Rooms solution with multi-size display solution excels.

Key Features:

MAXHUB XT series for Microsoft Teams Rooms: Powered by MAXHUB XT series for Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR), coaches and players will be able to take advantage of Microsoft's comprehensive smart meeting room solution. Aside from an intuitive video-conferencing interface, clear audio and video, real-time collaboration is also a breeze with Teams Rooms' industry-leading solution. Featuring a comprehensive product portfolio, MAXHUB Teams Rooms solution includes console kits, UC peripherals, and a range of advanced display options. They come equipped with essential Teams Rooms features like one-touch join and Front Row display, and deliver excellent audio and video quality.

Hassle-free support: Installation is straightforward with a single cable, allowing organizations to seamlessly optimize shared spaces for enhanced collaboration. Additionally, MAXHUB Pivot ensures easy remote device management, and a 3-year warranty with local support guarantees a seamless workflow for club operations.

Larger Displays for External Audiences: At the same time, larger commercial displays such as the 98-inch CMA and MAXHUB's Raptor series LED wall will also be deployed for external audiences such as the press, fans, and visitors. This will allow the club to share videos that showcase the club's history, vision, and plans at public locations.

MAXHUB Innovation Continues to Benefit Sports Development

Breaking down communication barriers has always been MAXHUB's vision, and applying it to sports is a natural progression. Technology has the ability to bring people together, just like how RCD Espanyol and its brand of fan-focused football has done for over a century. Taking its first steps in this space with its partnership with RCD Espanyol, MAXHUB will continue to bring its innovation to sports development moving forward.

