Increasingly, the most common critical findings in regulatory inspections are being given for signal detection and signal management - so the need to identify potential signals and risks in patients has never been greater. The protection of patients through robust and clear methodologies for signal detection amidst the ever-increasing regulations requires companies to have trained and competent staff to perform such activities.

This course will provide a detailed overview of all aspects of safety reviews and signal detection within a company and will cover signal evaluation for both innovator and generic products under the updated Module IX (and addendum) signal management and the links to RMP/REMs; Benefit-Risk determinations and quantitative signal assessments.

Practical examples and exercises are performed throughout the course.

Clarify the EU/FDA regulatory requirements for signal detection

Data sources to be used in signal detection

Learn to understand the EudraVigilance quantitative signal tool utilising the EVDAS functionalities and outputs

Understand the safety review cycle and the safety review meeting and process

Discuss safety communication - the CCSI/SCSI and labelling

Processes for urgent safety restrictions

Gain a better understanding of risk-benefit analysis - benefit-risk assessments and benefit-risk outcomes

Understand the influence of signals on RMPs/REMs and PASS Practical examples and scenarios for delegates to consider and work on

CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

This course will be of interest to all those working in drug safety/pharmacovigilance as well as regulatory personnel responsible for amending the labelling for products and for the production of the CCSI/DCSI.

An introduction to safety signals



History of safety signals

The nature of safety signals

The definition of safety signals Safety sources for signal detection

Causality and signal detection



Causality assessments for signal review

Data quality in safety assessments

Causality versus incidence (DMEs and IMEs) Generic and innovator products

The safety review meeting and process



Setting up a safety review

Risk determinations for safety review signal trackers

Information and templates

Logistical safety and product safety Information from safety reviews

Safety assessments life cycle



Pre-clinical safety

Clinical safety

Class-related safety issues

Post-marketing safety Product suspensions/withdrawals

The regulatory requirements for signal detection - Module IX



The frequency of safety reviews (risk assessment)

The EU and US signal detection requirements

Signal detection and benefit-risk assessments The regulators and signals

The signal review cycle



Safety profiling

Signal detection, validation, confirmation

Analysis and prioritisation, assessment Recommendation for action

Quantitative and qualitative signal detections



Standard MedDRA queries (SMQs) and signal detection

ICSRs and case quality

Follow-up methodology and regulatory requirements Events of special interest

Signals and their discussion



Signals and DSURs

Signals and PSURs/PBRERs

Signals and risk management plans/REMs and minimisation Signals and labelling

Safety communication



The CCSI/DCSI and labelling

Triaging for safety amendments

Emerging safety issues

Urgent safety restrictions Product suspension and withdrawal

Quantitative signal analysis



Signal detection methodologies

Background - why quantitative signal detection?

Measures of disproportionality (PRR, ROR, MGPS, BCPNN) Regulatory and industry activity (including EudraVigilance)

EVDAS and the EU



The PRAC and signals

The EVDAS system Signals arising from EVDAS

Risk-benefit analysis



Calculating the extent of benefit by indication

Identifying significant product risks

Benefit-risk assessments Benefit-risk outcomes

