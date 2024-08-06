Signal Detection And Regulatory Expectations (Online Training Course) - The Need To Identify Potential Signals And Risks In Patients Has Never Been Greater
Increasingly, the most common critical findings in regulatory inspections are being given for signal detection and signal management - so the need to identify potential signals and risks in patients has never been greater. The protection of patients through robust and clear methodologies for signal detection amidst the ever-increasing regulations requires companies to have trained and competent staff to perform such activities.
This course will provide a detailed overview of all aspects of safety reviews and signal detection within a company and will cover signal evaluation for both innovator and generic products under the updated Module IX (and addendum) signal management and the links to RMP/REMs; Benefit-Risk determinations and quantitative signal assessments.
Practical examples and exercises are performed throughout the course.
Benefits of Attending
Clarify the EU/FDA regulatory requirements for signal detection Data sources to be used in signal detection Learn to understand the EudraVigilance quantitative signal tool utilising the EVDAS functionalities and outputs Understand the safety review cycle and the safety review meeting and process Discuss safety communication - the CCSI/SCSI and labelling Processes for urgent safety restrictions Gain a better understanding of risk-benefit analysis - benefit-risk assessments and benefit-risk outcomes Understand the influence of signals on RMPs/REMs and PASS Practical examples and scenarios for delegates to consider and work on
Certifications
CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This course will be of interest to all those working in drug safety/pharmacovigilance as well as regulatory personnel responsible for amending the labelling for products and for the production of the CCSI/DCSI.
Key Topics Covered
An introduction to safety signals
History of safety signals The nature of safety signals The definition of safety signals Safety sources for signal detection
Causality and signal detection
Causality assessments for signal review Data quality in safety assessments Causality versus incidence (DMEs and IMEs) Generic and innovator products
The safety review meeting and process
Setting up a safety review Risk determinations for safety review signal trackers Information and templates Logistical safety and product safety Information from safety reviews
Safety assessments life cycle
Pre-clinical safety Clinical safety Class-related safety issues Post-marketing safety Product suspensions/withdrawals
The regulatory requirements for signal detection - Module IX
The frequency of safety reviews (risk assessment) The EU and US signal detection requirements Signal detection and benefit-risk assessments The regulators and signals
The signal review cycle
Safety profiling Signal detection, validation, confirmation Analysis and prioritisation, assessment Recommendation for action
Quantitative and qualitative signal detections
Standard MedDRA queries (SMQs) and signal detection ICSRs and case quality Follow-up methodology and regulatory requirements Events of special interest
Signals and their discussion
Signals and DSURs Signals and PSURs/PBRERs Signals and risk management plans/REMs and minimisation Signals and labelling
Safety communication
The CCSI/DCSI and labelling Triaging for safety amendments Emerging safety issues Urgent safety restrictions Product suspension and withdrawal
Quantitative signal analysis
Signal detection methodologies Background - why quantitative signal detection? Measures of disproportionality (PRR, ROR, MGPS, BCPNN) Regulatory and industry activity (including EudraVigilance)
EVDAS and the EU
The PRAC and signals The EVDAS system Signals arising from EVDAS
Risk-benefit analysis
Calculating the extent of benefit by indication Identifying significant product risks Benefit-risk assessments Benefit-risk outcomes
