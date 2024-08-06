Data Analytics Market Report 2024-2028: Analysis By Component, Deployment, Region And Company - Global Market To Grow By $234.4 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Analytics 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data analytics market is forecasted to grow by USD 234.4 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period. The market is driven by extensive use of modern in company operations, rising need to improve business efficiency, and exponential increase in data.

The study identifies the prevalence of internet and increased use of linked and integrated technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the data analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of real-time data analytics and requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The data analytics market is segmented as below:



By Component



Services



Software

Hardware

By Deployment



Cloud

On-premise

By Region



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa South America

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data analytics market vendors.

Also, the data analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alphabet Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Inc.

Datameer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corp.

Rapidops Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Ltd.

Teradata Corp.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc. Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

