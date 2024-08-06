Tokyo's shares see recovery on Tuesday after record drop on previous day

(MENAFN) Tokyo's experienced a dramatic recovery on Tuesday, with the benchmark stock achieving its largest single-day gain in history. This rebound came after a record-setting drop of 4,451 points on the previous day.



The Nikkei 225 surged by 3,217.04 points, marking a 10.23 percent increase to close at 34,675.46. This represents the largest single-day gain ever recorded, surpassing the previous high of 2,676.55 points set on October 2, 1990. The substantial rise followed a historic decline on Monday, when the index fell by 4,451.28 points, or 12.4 percent, reaching its lowest level of the year and surpassing the previous record drop seen during the "Black Monday" crash in 1987.



The broader TOPIX index also saw a significant increase on Tuesday, rising by 207.06 points or 9.30 percent to end the day at 2,434.21. Both indices experienced temporary trading suspensions due to circuit breakers triggered by the sharp movements in the market.



Market analysts attributed the rebound to better-than-expected U.S. service sector data for July, which alleviated recession fears and supported U.S. Treasury yields. This positive data, combined with buy-the-dip strategies following Monday’s sharp decline and optimistic economic indicators from Japan, contributed to the improved market sentiment.



Additionally, Japan's average monthly wages, adjusted for inflation, reported a 1.1 percent year-on-year increase in June, marking the first gain in 27 months. On the top-tier Prime Market, most stocks experienced gains, particularly in sectors such as marine transportation, rubber products, and consumer credit. Advancing issues significantly outnumbered declining ones, with 1,575 stocks rising compared to 64 falling, and seven stocks remaining unchanged.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521420