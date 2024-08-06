Beijing Municipality's digital economy sees rapid expansion of 7.8 percent yr/yr in H1

(MENAFN) In the first half of this year, Beijing Municipality's digital experienced rapid expansion, with an impressive 7.8 percent year-on-year increase in added value. This growth rate significantly outpaced the city's overall growth by 2.4 percentage points, highlighting the sector's robust performance.



The digital economy's contributions were substantial, accounting for over 60 percent of the city's economic growth. The information services sector and electronic manufacturing industries saw notable increases, with their added values rising by 12.4 percent and 20.1 percent, respectively, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.



The application of digital technologies has been expanding steadily. By the end of June, autonomous driving tests in the city had accumulated over 28 million kilometers. Beijing also saw the establishment of 74 internet hospitals and 254 medical institutions offering online diagnostic and treatment services.



Furthermore, innovation in the digital sector is flourishing. The number of patents for inventions granted to major digital economy enterprises grew by 38 percent in the first half of the year. Investment in core digital economy industries surged by 32.5 percent, and the city now boasts 122,000 5G base stations, equating to 55 base stations per 10,000 residents. This impressive growth underscores Beijing's commitment to technological innovation and digital transformation, solidifying its position as a leading hub in the new economy.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521419