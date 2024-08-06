(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Water Metering Solutions in the United States, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study period is 2022 to 2030 using a base year of 2023. Innovative business models, such as as a Service (NaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) approaches, are gaining acceptance as they significantly reduce water utilities' smart metering CAPEX.

The key market segments presented in this report include smart water meters; network solutions; meter data management (MDM) and customer information system (CIS) billing; customer engagement portal (CEP) and data analytics; and project management.

The pace of digital transformation by US water utilities has significantly increased in the last 5 years in response to water stress caused by unprecedented droughts and heat waves across the country. Water utilities of all sizes are responding to state-level regulations and policies to improve water conservation and reduce water loss as the urbanization trend has led to an increase in water demand and water availability has become a cause for concern. Public utilities also face aging infrastructure and an aging workforce, both of which have strained resources and forced the need to improve their economic and environmental sustainability.

As such, utilities are adopting smart water metering solutions as a frontline tool to improve economic and environmental sustainability. Automated metering infrastructure (AMI)-based smart water metering solutions are witnessing strong adoption as the cost of low-power wide area network (LPWAN) connectivity has decreased in the last 5 years and is likely to drop further as many more IoT devices transmit data via LPWAN connectivity solutions.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Platforms and Software for Performance-oriented Outcomes

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Smart Water Metering-Lite Solutions for Small and Medium-sized Water Utilities Universal Head End System (HES) and Meter Vendor or Data Source-agnostic Meter Data Management (MDM)

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the United States (US) Smart Water Metering Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors in the Smart Metering Value Chain

Growth Opportunities in the US Smart Water Metering Solutions Sector Being Shaped by the 6Ps

Water Utilities Landscape

Water Infrastructure Spending Projections

Key Sources of Funding for Smart Water Metering Projects

Key Open/Public LPWAN Solution Providers and Coverage in the US Distribution Channels

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion Companies to Action (C2A)

