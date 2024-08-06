Keely Hodgkinson secures gold medal in women’s 800-meter finals at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Keely Hodgkinson secured the gold medal for Great Britain in the women’s 800-meter finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Hodgkinson clocked an impressive time of 1 minute and 56.72 seconds, affirming her status as one of the premier middle-distance runners in the world. Her victory was a testament to her dedication and preparation, as she outpaced her competitors in a thrilling race.



The competition was fierce, with Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia finishing in second place and earning the silver medal. Duguma's time of 1:57.15 underscored her formidable capabilities and competitive edge, as she pushed hard to close the gap on Hodgkinson. The race was closely contested, reflecting the high caliber of athletes in this event.



Kenya’s Mary Moraa rounded out the podium by claiming the bronze medal. Moraa finished with a time of 1:57.42, demonstrating her skill and determination. Her performance added to the excitement of the race and highlighted the strong international presence in middle-distance running.



Overall, the women’s 800-meter final was a captivating event, marked by extraordinary performances from all three medalists. Hodgkinson’s gold medal victory not only brought glory to Great Britain but also showcased the thrilling nature of Olympic athletics, with each athlete delivering a memorable and competitive performance.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521396