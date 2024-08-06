(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Material Advancements in Hydrogen Storage and Transportation, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research study covers several key topics. It provides an overview of the green hydrogen value chain and hydrogen storage solutions, detailing their key attributes and importance in the context of sustainable energy. The study delves into the major emerging materials for hydrogen storage and transportation, offering a comparative analysis of their properties and effectiveness. This comparison is based on critical factors such as hydrogen density, weight, and cost, providing a comprehensive understanding of their potential and limitations.

Ongoing efforts to mitigate climate change, in addition to the announcement of net-zero emission targets, have provided a boost to the hydrogen economy, further supported by the declining cost of electrolyzers. This positive momentum toward the hydrogen economy has ignited interest in the research and development of hydrogen storage materials.

Development of these new materials is targeted toward replacing conventional hydrogen storage and transportation options that have limitations, in terms of efficiency, cost, and safety. These new materials, which include both solid-state and liquid hydrogen storage options, have several desirable features, such as lower temperature and pressure requirements, ease of storage and transportation, and superior safety. These attributes make emerging storage materials particularly suitable for long duration/seasonal hydrogen storage.

The study also identifies and analyzes the major stakeholders within the hydrogen storage and transportation materials space, offering insights into their roles, contributions, and strategic initiatives. Additionally, the patent landscape is explored, highlighting the growth opportunities and innovation trends in the field of hydrogen storage materials. This analysis aims to provide a clear picture of the current and future landscape, helping stakeholders make informed decisions and identify potential areas for development and investment.

