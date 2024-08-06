(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Material Advancements in Hydrogen Storage and Transportation, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research study covers several key topics. It provides an overview of the green hydrogen value chain and hydrogen storage solutions, detailing their key attributes and importance in the context of sustainable energy. The study delves into the major emerging materials for hydrogen storage and transportation, offering a comparative analysis of their properties and effectiveness. This comparison is based on critical factors such as hydrogen density, weight, and cost, providing a comprehensive understanding of their potential and limitations.
Ongoing efforts to mitigate climate change, in addition to the announcement of net-zero emission targets, have provided a boost to the hydrogen economy, further supported by the declining cost of electrolyzers. This positive momentum toward the hydrogen economy has ignited interest in the research and development of hydrogen storage materials.
Development of these new materials is targeted toward replacing conventional hydrogen storage and transportation options that have limitations, in terms of efficiency, cost, and safety. These new materials, which include both solid-state and liquid hydrogen storage options, have several desirable features, such as lower temperature and pressure requirements, ease of storage and transportation, and superior safety. These attributes make emerging storage materials particularly suitable for long duration/seasonal hydrogen storage.
The study also identifies and analyzes the major stakeholders within the hydrogen storage and transportation materials space, offering insights into their roles, contributions, and strategic initiatives. Additionally, the patent landscape is explored, highlighting the growth opportunities and innovation trends in the field of hydrogen storage materials. This analysis aims to provide a clear picture of the current and future landscape, helping stakeholders make informed decisions and identify potential areas for development and investment.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Materials Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Generator
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Materials for Hydrogen Storage and Transportation: Technology Snapshot
Green Hydrogen Value Chain Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Technology Overview Emerging Hydrogen Storage Materials - Liquid Key Characteristics of Emerging Hydrogen Storage Materials - LOHCs Key Characteristics of Emerging Hydrogen Storage Materials - Chemical Hydrides Emerging Hydrogen Storage Materials - Solid Key Characteristics of Emerging Hydrogen Storage Materials - Metal Hydrides Key Characteristics of Emerging Hydrogen Storage Materials - Porous Materials Best Performing Hydrogen Storage Materials Hydrogen Storage Costs
Innovation Ecosystem
North America and Europe Lead the Way in Driving Green Hydrogen Initiatives Key Participants in the Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Materials Space Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Materials - Patent Landscape
Growth Generator
Growth Opportunity 1: Emergence of Ammonia as Primary Green Hydrogen Carrier Growth Opportunity 2: Enabling Development of Large-Scale Hydrogen Hubs Growth Opportunity 3: Making Fuel Cell Vehicles Efficient & Cost Competitive
Appendix
is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
