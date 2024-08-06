Kusha Kapila Reveals 'Natural Camaraderie' With 'Life Hill Gayi' Co-Stars

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Kusha Kapila, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series 'Life Hill Gayi', opened up about her relationship with co-stars Divyenndu and Mukti Mohan on set.

Elaborating on the dynamics, the digital sensation Kusha said:“To be honest, it was very easy. On the second or third day, there was a hailstorm in Nainital, and the weather wasn't good, and I had an outdoor shoot which couldn't happen. Our director, Prem, suggested that we all sit and talk, and it just broke the ice.”

“There was a natural camaraderie and fondness for each other that only grew with time. Mukti is just the most wonderful person to work with. She has been performing various kinds of art forms for so long -- acting, dancing, and she even has her own studio. It was lovely to see her pick up the local language quickly and learn to ride a scooty swiftly. She's just so keen to learn and has a wonderful energy on set,” she shared.

Speaking about Divyenndu, Kusha commented,“Divyenndu is a legend and an extremely giving person when it comes to his acting. He ensures that everyone in the scene does well, discusses the scene in great detail before actually doing it, and offers suggestions. A camaraderie like his, I have to give him huge credit for.”

“I think he did a wonderful job at ensuring that all of us were aligned and channeling the character that we were meant to play,” she added.

Produced by Aarushi Nishank and Himshrri Films, directed by Prem Mistry, and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, the series stars Divyenndu and Kusha along with Vinay Pathak, Mukti Mohan, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, and Aditi Govitrikar, among others.

'Life Hill Gayi' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.