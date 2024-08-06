Ballistic Missiles Used Against Kyiv On Aug 5 Could Be North Korean - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ballistic missiles that Russian forces used to attack Kyiv late on August 5 could be Russian or North Korean.

Mykhailo Shamanov, a spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, on August 5, at around 23:00, the enemy launched a missile attack against Kyiv and the [Kyiv] region. According to the Air Force, these were four Iskander-M ballistic missiles or North Korea's KM-23 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Voronezh region," Shamanov said.

According to him, the Russian invaders later tried to attack the Kyiv region with Shahed strike drones.

Shamanov also noted that as of the morning of August 6, there were no reports of damage to infrastructure or casualties in Kyiv.

