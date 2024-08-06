Parking Lot Damaged In Overnight Missile Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A parking lot in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv was damaged in a Russian missile attack against Kyiv late on August 5.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"During the enemy's overnight attack, falling missile debris damaged a parking lot in the capital's Desnianskyi district," he wrote.

Air attack on Kyiv region: Falling debris damaged apartment building, offices and two stations

There was no fire due to the impact.

No casualties or damage to buildings were recorded.