Russian Forces Strike Downtown Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion rocked Kharkiv as Russian invaders struck the central part of the city early on Tuesday, August 6.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv," the post reads.

Syniehubov added that emergency services had rushed to the scene of the strike.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a missile landed in a high-density residential area. A fire broke out at the point of impact. Reports of destruction and casualties are being clarified.