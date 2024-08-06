Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss COP29 Preparations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's of Ecology and Natural Resources, recently met with a Kyrgyz delegation led by Azis Saparaliev, the acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, Azernews reports.

This meeting was significant as it aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of environmental protection and natural resource management.

A key topic of discussion was the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework on Climate Change, which is set to be held in Azerbaijan later this year. This conference is a crucial platform for countries to negotiate and implement strategies to combat climate change, address greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable development.

During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle climate change and its impacts on both countries. They also explored ways to share best practices, technologies, and experiences related to ecological conservation and resource management. The discussions included potential joint initiatives and projects that could be presented at COP29, highlighting the commitment of both nations to address pressing environmental challenges.

The meeting underscores the growing importance of regional cooperation in environmental matters, particularly in the context of international climate negotiations. As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, engaging with other nations like Kyrgyzstan reflects its proactive approach to fostering partnerships and building a coalition for effective climate action.