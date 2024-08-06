Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Discuss COP29 Preparations
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, recently met with a Kyrgyz delegation led by Azis
Saparaliev, the acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and
Technical Supervision, Azernews reports.
This meeting was significant as it aimed to strengthen bilateral
cooperation in the areas of environmental protection and natural
resource management.
A key topic of discussion was the upcoming 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework convention on
Climate Change, which is set to be held in Azerbaijan later this
year. This conference is a crucial platform for countries to
negotiate and implement strategies to combat climate change,
address greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable
development.
During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of
collaborative efforts to tackle climate change and its impacts on
both countries. They also explored ways to share best practices,
technologies, and experiences related to ecological conservation
and resource management. The discussions included potential joint
initiatives and projects that could be presented at COP29,
highlighting the commitment of both nations to address pressing
environmental challenges.
The meeting underscores the growing importance of regional
cooperation in environmental matters, particularly in the context
of international climate negotiations. As Azerbaijan prepares to
host COP29, engaging with other nations like Kyrgyzstan reflects
its proactive approach to fostering partnerships and building a
coalition for effective climate action.
MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108521326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.