Next Reserve Officer Training Course Ended

The Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army
hosted a ceremony on the occasion of the end of the next Reserve
Officer Training Course, Azernews reports.
The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of
the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their
lives for the independence, Sovereignty and territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
was performed.
Congratulations of the leadership of the Defense Ministry were
conveyed to the graduates and they were wished success in their
future service.
The graduating servicemen expressed their satisfaction with the
conditions and the educational process. They pledged to apply the
acquired knowledge and skills, justify the trust shown and to
honorably bear the title of serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army.
The ceremony ended with attaching an emblem to the symbolic
stump and presenting certificates to the graduates.
