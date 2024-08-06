عربي


Next Reserve Officer Training Course Ended

8/6/2024 5:21:31 AM

Fatima Latifova

The Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army hosted a ceremony on the occasion of the end of the next Reserve Officer Training Course, Azernews reports.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Congratulations of the leadership of the Defense Ministry were conveyed to the graduates and they were wished success in their future service.

The graduating servicemen expressed their satisfaction with the conditions and the educational process. They pledged to apply the acquired knowledge and skills, justify the trust shown and to honorably bear the title of serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army.

The ceremony ended with attaching an emblem to the symbolic stump and presenting certificates to the graduates.

AzerNews

