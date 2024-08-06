Massive Scale Anti-Personnel Mine Found In Lachin Region
Fatima Latifova
On August 5, as a result of demining activities in the territory
of Lachin region, a minefield was found in the ravine gap in the
southern part of Kichik Ishigli Mount, Azernews
reports.
Engineer-sapper units of Azerbaijan army safely collected and
neutralized 102 anti-personnel mines of E-001 М produced in Armenia
in 2021.
Necessary measures on clearance the area from mines are being
continued.
