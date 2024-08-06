عربي


Massive Scale Anti-Personnel Mine Found In Lachin Region

8/6/2024 5:21:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On August 5, as a result of demining activities in the territory of Lachin region, a minefield was found in the ravine gap in the southern part of Kichik Ishigli Mount, Azernews reports.

Engineer-sapper units of Azerbaijan army safely collected and neutralized 102 anti-personnel mines of E-001 М produced in Armenia in 2021.

Necessary measures on clearance the area from mines are being continued.

