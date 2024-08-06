Hustle And Bustle, Haggling Endearing Charms Of Turkish Bazaars

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Despite the proliferation of modern shopping malls and the rise in Turkiye, traditional bazaars continue to hold a significant value for Turkish citizens and tourists due to the markets' "hustle and bustle" and amusing haggling for the right price.

These vibrant marketplaces remain a popular destination for those seeking unique products and goods.

Traditional bazaars operate daily in some areas, while others open on specific days of the week.

Bazaars feature an array of local product and goods, including fresh produce, beautiful jewelry, artisanal crafts and cultural artifacts that reflect the rich heritage and Turkish culture.

These markets offer more than just shopping, they provide a cultural experience that embodies the country's traditions and the spirit of its people.

One of the key features that distinguish bazaars from modern shopping centers was the opportunity for buyers to haggle and reach a mutual agreement with the seller on the price. (end)

