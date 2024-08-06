Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Jamaica On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a congratulatory cable to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Linton Allen on the occasion of his country's national day, wishing him good health and wellness. (pickup previous)
