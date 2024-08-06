Kuwait Amir Congratulates Jamaica On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent, Tuesday, a cable to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Linton Allen, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Jamaican leader good and wellness, and Jamaica and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.