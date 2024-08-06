Kuwait PM Congratulates Jamaica On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Tuesday a cable to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Linton Allen, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous) ao

