Kuwait PM Congratulates Jamaica On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Linton Allen, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous)
