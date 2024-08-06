RLX Technology To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 16, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Call Scheduled for 8:00

a.m. ET on August 16, 2024 – SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX ), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, August 16, 2024. The Company's management will host an earnings call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2024). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: 3613850

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 23, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9416265

About

RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX ) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit .

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Capital Markets

Sam

Tsang

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

