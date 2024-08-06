NVDA Investors Have Opportunity To Join NVIDIA Corporation Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

NVIDIA Corporation ("Nvidia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NVDA ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nvidia is the subject of a report by The Information published on August 2, 2024. According to the report, the Company's "upcoming [Blackwell B200] artificial intelligence chips will be delayed by three months or more due to design flaws" discovered "unusually late in the production process." Based on this news, shared of Nvidia fell sharply in intraday trading on August 5, 2024.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at

, or by email at

[email protected] .

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]



SOURCE The Schall Law Firm