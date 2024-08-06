Closure Of Offer For Subscription
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
Closure of Offer for Subscription
6 August 2024
SENECA GROWTH CAPITAL VCT PLC
The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announce that the Offer that opened on 24 August 2023 for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer") will close for new applications at noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024.
The revised deadlines for the receipt of application forms for investment and the closing date for the current Offer are as follows:
application forms with cleared funds must arrive by no later than noon on Thursday, 8 August 2024, for final allotment under the current Offer on Friday 9 August 2024 after which the Offer will close.
An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: and at .
The next B share offer for subscription will be launched shortly thereafter, so please contact us for further information or visit to find the relevant offer documents for the 2024/2025 offer once launched.
For further information, please contact:
Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at ...
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at ...
Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
Siobhan Pycroft
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
...
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108521272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.