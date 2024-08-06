World Bank V-P Sangbu Kim Vows To Lessen Global Digital Divide

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 6 (IANS) Sangbu Kim, the newly appointed Vice-President for digital transformation at the World Bank, pledged Tuesday to address the digital divide between developed and developing nations, highlighting the role of digital in poverty reduction.

"The World has been pushing ahead with many initiatives aimed at getting rid of poverty on Earth, and digital is being discussed as a very important topic," Kim told reporters in a press conference, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Some 2.7 billion people in this world still don't have access to the internet," Kim said, adding that addressing the digital divide is one of the challenges for the World Bank.

Kim, who was appointed last week as the World Bank's first South Korean vice president for digital transformation, is the first South Korean to hold a senior position at the organisation since the country joined in 1995.

He also called for support measures for low-income countries by international organisations, such as the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to help them not be excluded in the era of artificial intelligence, which is being led by a few global powers.

Drawing on his family history as a refugee from the Korean War and South Korea's rapid growth, Kim expressed his intent to share his personal experiences and South Korea's development successes with other nations.

The 52-year-old has served as a director of government affairs and public policy for consumer products in the Asia-Pacific region at Google and in various positions at South Korean government entities, including the presidential office and the science ministry.

Kim's term at the World Bank is set to begin Sept. 3.