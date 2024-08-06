2025 North American Innovation SABRE Awards Open For Entries

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-The 2025 Innovation SABRE Awards, which recognize a wide range of content creation, as well as the application of new technologies and the use of data and analytics, are now

open for entries .



This year, the In2 (Insight and Innovation) SABREs will have their own awards ceremony once again, as part of the PRovoke North American Summit, which will take place in Chicago early next year.



“During the pandemic we had discontinued the In2 SABRE event and for the past couple of years we had combined it with our SABREs,” says Paul Holmes, PRovoke founder.“But the Innovation SABRE Awards deserve their own dedicated event, recognizing the incredible breadth of creative work, the application of new technologies including artificial intelligence, and the growing use of data and analytics from planning to campaign measurement.



“There awards recognize agencies of the cutting edge of our profession's growth, and our North American Summit will focus on the dramatic changes new technologies are bringing to the world of communications.”



The 2025 competition is the 13th

edition of the Innovation SABREs. Changes over the past two years include new categories that recognize work that is already employing artificial intelligence in planning and execution, as well as a range of new categories for agencies (from Data-Driven Agency of the Year to Purpose-Driven Agency of the Year) and individuals (from DE&I Professional of the Year to Creative Professional of the Year).



“Awards that celebrate innovation cannot be afraid to evolve themselves,” says Holmes.“We continually take note of the forces transforming the public relations-everything from data and analytics to diversity and inclusion, from AI to the metaverse-and attempted to craft categories that recognize work on the cutting edge.



“At the same time, we have maintained our focus on the full breadth of content creation, from experiential and events to digital and social media, including individual platforms-across paid, earned, owned and shared channels.”



A

complete list of categories

can be found at our dedicated awards website.



The early deadline for entries is September 13, with the late deadline (additional entry fee required) is on October 4.



PRovoke Media is also accepting nominations for this year's IN2 SABRE Awards jury from both the agency and the client sides of the business. Special consideration will be given to professionals with a background in the creative, data and analytics, DE&I and purpose sectors of the business. To nominate a judge, please contact

[email protected] .



