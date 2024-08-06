Dollar drops strongly as Yen declines after recent rally, market uncertainty

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the dollar faced significant losses, while the yen saw a decline after a notable gain in the prior session. The yen dropped by 1 percent to 145.78 against the dollar, having previously appreciated for five straight sessions, reaching a peak of 141.675 on Monday, its highest level in seven months. Additionally, the yen weakened against other major currencies such as the Australian dollar, euro, and British pound. This drop is occurring amid persistent pressures on carry trades and increasing speculation about potential large cuts in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.



The yen's recent fall follows a global market sell-off triggered by weaker-than-anticipated U.S. employment data, underwhelming earnings reports from leading tech firms, and rising concerns about the state of the Chinese economy. These elements have spurred a general aversion to risk in the financial markets, with investors shifting away from high-yield assets in favor of safer options. Increased apprehension about a potential U.S. recession has exacerbated market nervousness, affecting both equities and currencies.



Federal Reserve officials have downplayed the idea that the recent weak job figures signal a severe economic downturn but have recognized the necessity for possible interest rate reductions to stave off further economic deterioration. Market participants are now predicting up to 109 basis points of rate cuts this year, with a 75 percent likelihood of a 50 basis point cut in September, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Additionally, the yen's recent appreciation follows a rate hike by the Bank of Japan last week, which has intensified pressure on carry trades—financial maneuvers involving borrowing in low-interest currencies like the yen or Swiss franc to invest in higher-yielding assets in other markets.



