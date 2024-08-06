RBA keeps interest rate steady amid global trends towards cuts

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Reserve of Australia (RBA) announced its decision to maintain its key interest rate at 4.35 percent, despite a global trend of central banks moving towards rate cuts. In a statement, the RBA acknowledged that while inflation is declining, it is doing so at a slower pace than anticipated and remains above the target range. The bank expressed concerns that inflation is not falling as rapidly as hoped and remains persistently high, necessitating continued vigilance.



The RBA noted that it will take time for inflation to consistently return to the target range, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the appropriate path for future interest rates. The statement emphasized that the optimal trajectory for interest rates to ensure a return to the inflation target remains unclear. As a result, the Council is not committing to any specific course of action regarding future rate adjustments, leaving open the possibility of various outcomes depending on economic conditions.



The decision comes amid widespread speculation and analyst predictions that Australia may not begin cutting interest rates until late this year or early next year. This cautious stance contrasts with the broader global trend of central banks reducing rates to stimulate economic activity, highlighting the RBA's focus on managing inflationary pressures while navigating uncertain economic conditions.



