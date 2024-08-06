Turkey Takes Stand In International Court Against Israel Over 'Genocide' Allegations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Turkish of Foreign Affairs has announced that Ankara will join South Africa in the Hague case concerning alleged genocide in Gaza by Israel.

Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Minister, stated in a press briefing that this move by Turkey will be implemented on Wednesday, 7th August.

He emphasized that Israel seeks to set the entire region ablaze and, if not halted, will exact a heavy toll not only on the region but on the entire world.

South Africa has accused Israel of“war crimes and genocide” in Gaza and filed a complaint against the country with the International Court of Justice.

According to South Africa's allegations, Israel has violated its commitments under the United Nations Convention on Genocide signed in 1948 after the Holocaust.

Previously, Turkey, alongside Egypt, formally declared support for South Africa in the case of“Israeli genocide” in Gaza.

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, Palestinians had a constructive approach during ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, whereas Israel's approach has been unconstructive.

Meanwhile, tensions between Hamas and the Israeli army have escalated following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's political office in Tehran.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at the beginning of the conflicts between Israel and Hamas, over 39,000 Palestinians were killed.

The escalation of hostilities in Gaza underscores the urgent need for international attention and diplomatic efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and work towards lasting peace in the region. Turkey's involvement in the Hague case reflects growing international scrutiny and calls for accountability amid ongoing conflicts.

