Bangladeshi Students Propose Nobel Laureate Yunus For Interim Govt Leadership

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Following the resignation and escape of Hasina, the former Prime of Bangladesh, protesting students have nominated Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, to lead the interim in the country.

The Chief of Staff of Bangladesh is also scheduled to meet with the students on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the interim government.

Leaders of the student movement warned on Tuesday, August 6, through a message that Muhammad Yunus is the only acceptable option for leading the interim government.

Nahid Islam, one of the student leaders who led protests against Sheikh Hasina's government, stated in the video message,“No government other than the one we have proposed is acceptable, and we will not accept a government led by the military or with military support.”

He mentioned that the students have spoken with Muhammad Yunus, who has accepted the invitation to lead the interim government.

Muhammad Yunus, 84, received the Nobel Prize in 2006 for establishing the Grameen Bank, which provided micro-loans under $100 to millions of impoverished Bangladeshis, significantly improving their economic conditions.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh will meet with the students on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the interim government. He stated that he has held discussions on this matter with Bangladeshi parties except the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh faces a critical juncture with students advocating for Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government amidst political upheaval. The situation remains fluid as stakeholders navigate the path forward, seeking stability and democratic processes in the country.

