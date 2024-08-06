(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Florida Mesothelioma Center

TAMPA , FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a current or former plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's best known legal advocates for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have an office in Tampa.

"Plumbers are one of the top work groups in the nation for developing mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because they would have had so much on the job exposure to asbestos. Prior to the early 1980s there were essentially no rules related to asbestos exposure. Plumbers would have had routine exposure to asbestos replacing pipes, repairing boilers-furnaces, and replacing water pumps. Plumbers may have also brought asbestos home on their work clothing-so secondhand exposure to asbestos is a distinct possibility.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 about compensation. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Florida for people like this."

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here