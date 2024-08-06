(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Interactive Search

Baidu Sousuo's Innovative AI Interactive Search Recognized with Prestigious A' Software Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of software design, has announced Baidu Sousuo 's AI Interactive Search as the winner of the Golden A' Design Award in the Information Technologies and Software Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of AI Interactive Search within the software industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative solution.AI Interactive Search is a testament to Baidu Sousuo's commitment to advancing the software industry through cutting-edge technology. By leveraging semantic search technology and large language models, this solution revolutionizes the way users interact with search engines, replacing traditional search boxes with multi-turn dialogues. This approach aligns perfectly with the evolving needs and expectations of users in the digital age, offering a more intuitive and efficient search experience.What sets AI Interactive Search apart is its ability to understand and respond to user queries in a conversational manner. Utilizing a multi-modal input and output experience, the search engine can read, see, and listen, allowing users to express their demands in new and innovative ways. This level of interactivity and responsiveness is a testament to Baidu Sousuo's expertise in artificial intelligence and natural language processing.The recognition bestowed upon AI Interactive Search by the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Baidu Sousuo to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of search technology. This award not only validates the exceptional work done by the Baidu Sousuo team but also inspires them to explore new avenues for innovation and excellence in the future.AI Interactive Search was designed by a talented team of individuals, including Shi Yujie, Liao Yi, Liu Xiaoyue, Guo Hexing, Jiang Shuqi, Wang Yaqun, Xu Ziru, Ma Kexin, Li Zhuoning, Shi Han, and the dedicated professionals at Baidu Sousuo. Their collective expertise and vision have been instrumental in bringing this groundbreaking solution to life.Interested parties may learn more about AI Interactive Search and its innovative features by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.Baidu is a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation. The company's vision is to become the world's top high-tech company that understands users best and helps people grow. The name "Baidu" is derived from a line written by the Southern Song Dynasty poet Xin Qiji 800 years ago, which translates to "There are thousands of Baidu to search for him." This reflects Baidu's mission to provide comprehensive and reliable search capabilities to its users.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to software designs that exhibit exceptional innovation, user interface efficiency, security measures, scalability potential, integration capabilities, customizability options, performance optimization, code quality, cross-platform compatibility, sustainability considerations, error handling efficiency, data management efficacy, real-time responsiveness, software reliability, maintenance and support, artistic aesthetics, user experience design, inclusion of advanced technologies, adherence to software standards, and impact on industry evolution. Recipients of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, software industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in the software design industry, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionary software designers, developers, agencies, companies, and brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Information Technologies and Software Design Award category, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the software design industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, aiming to create a better world by motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here