Neuralead: The Award-Winning A.I. Leadgen Tool Disrupting The Sales Industry

- Leszek KrolTALINN, ESTONIA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyperhumans - a pioneering startup in the technology sector - proudly announces that its flagship product, NeuraLead , has been recognized as an award-winning AI-driven tool that is transforming the sales industry. It is designed to revolutionize lead generation, business intelligence, and sales by automating the discovery of new leads and gathering essential OSINT data for B2B conversions.NeuraLead leverages advanced artificial intelligence to automatically identify new leads, provide their direct contact information, and gather the data needed to convert them into customers. This powerful tool simplifies and enhances the lead generation process, making it more efficient and effective. Whereas traditional lead costs vary from around $50 at the low end to almost $1000 depending on the industry and advertising channel, NeuraLead delivers leads for just $5 each. Users need simply to input the type of company they're looking for based on an existing customer or lead's website, and NeuraLead does the rest. The tool searches billions of records and hundreds of databases to find the direct contact information for the employees the user needs to reach.Additionally, the NeuraLead API supports near-limitless triggering and automation methods, integrating smoothly with existing business application stacks, including popular email and messaging services, CRMs, sales tools, storage, and databases.“NeuraLead is more than just a tool; it's a game-changer for the sales industry,” said Dinidh O'Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyperhumans.“Our vision was to create a platform that not only meets the needs of businesses today but also anticipates the sales processes of the near future. With NeuraLead, we've achieved that by combining cutting-edge AI technology with user-friendly design. We're not here to replace jobs - we're here to follow the mantra 'automate the boring stuff.'”NeuraLead offers incredibly user-friendly Chrome and Firefox extensions that allow users to harness the power of the AI directly from their browser. Simply by visiting any website URL, the NeuraLead AI will automatically analyze and generate leads based on the site's profile, streamlining the lead generation process even further.Leszek Krol, Co-Founder and CTO of Hyperhumans, adds,“We focused on developing a solution that excels in both performance and usability. NeuraLead's ability to deliver precise contact information and actionable insights with minimal effort from the user sets it apart from other tools in the market. Our goal is to make complex AI technology accessible and beneficial to all businesses, and with NeuraLead we've done exactly that.”NeuraLead's impact on the industry has not gone unnoticed. It has been awarded Product of the Month multiple times by Radar Premier and has been featured on prominent platforms such as Product Hunt, TopApps, and numerous other software showcase websites.Jarrod Robertson, Co-Founder and COO, emphasized the practical benefits of NeuraLead:“As someone with a background in sales, I understand the challenges of lead generation and outreach. NeuraLead addresses these pain points by automating the process and providing reliable, up-to-date contact information. This tool is designed to help sales teams focus on what they do best – building relationships and closing deals.”NeuraLead's recognition as an award-winning AI-driven lead generation tool underscores its impact on the industry and its potential to help businesses thrive in the digital age. NeuraLead is now available for businesses looking to revolutionize their lead generation and decision-making processes.----Free trial with no credit card required: .Download for Google Chrome:Download for Firefox:

