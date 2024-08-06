'Visitors From India Are Advised To..': Indian Embassy Alerts Citizens In UK To Stay Vigilant. Here Is Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Embassy in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, advised visitors from India to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK, as some disturbances had been reported in some parts of the country.

“It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway,” said the High Commission of India, in London .

