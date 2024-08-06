BREAKING | Bangladesh Unrest: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Agrees To Be Interim Government's Chief Adviser

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has accepted the role of chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, following a push from student protesters. Yunus' decision came just hours after students from the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) proposed his name for the position.

In a statement reported by The Daily Star, Yunus initially hesitated when approached by the students.“When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I have a lot of work to finish. But the students repeatedly requested me,” Yunus said.

The students, advocating for Yunus as a widely accepted figure, emphasized his international renown and the sacrifices made by the protesters. They asserted,“We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser.”

Reflecting on his decision, Yunus noted,“If the students can sacrifice so much, if the people of the country can sacrifice so much, then I also have some responsibility. Then I told the students that I can take the responsibility.” He further acknowledged the students' efforts, stating,“I also considered that these students had protested so much, they had to pay so much for it.”

Currently abroad for medical treatment and a visit to Paris at the invitation of the Olympic Committee, Yunus is expected to return to Bangladesh“as soon as possible” to assume his new role.

Muhammad Yunus, 84, is a distinguished economist renowned for his innovative microfinance system that has helped lift millions out of poverty. Despite his contributions, he has faced significant challenges, including accusations from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of exploiting the poor and over 190 legal charges. In January, Yunus was convicted for violating Bangladesh's labor laws but remains out on bail.