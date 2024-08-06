Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami: 5 important HINDU festivals in August

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) August is here and so are festivals lined throughout the month. Here's a list of the Hindu festivals we are eagerly waiting for THIS August

Hariyali Teej is tomorrow i.e 7 of August

Nag Panchami is on the 9th of August

Hindu's celebrate the anticipated arrival of Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar of Kalki. Kalki Jayanti would be celebrated on 10th of August this year

August 19, we would Hindus all over the world would celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan

Lord Krishna's birthday or Krishna Janmashtami is on 26th of August